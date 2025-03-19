WWE Speed returned on Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 12/11c, WWE Speed returned on X with a WWE Speed Championship match, as reigning title-holder Dragon Lee defended his title against the man who fought through a tournament field to earn his shot, Ivar of the War Raiders.

After a hard-fought battle, Dragon Lee emerged victorious with a crucifix pin for the win to retain his WWE Speed Championship.

Watch the complete March 19, 2025 episode of WWE Speed on X via the media player embedded below.