WWE Speed returned on Wednesday afternoon.
On Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 12/11c, WWE Speed returned on X with a WWE Speed Championship match, as reigning title-holder Dragon Lee defended his title against the man who fought through a tournament field to earn his shot, Ivar of the War Raiders.
After a hard-fought battle, Dragon Lee emerged victorious with a crucifix pin for the win to retain his WWE Speed Championship.
Watch the complete March 19, 2025 episode of WWE Speed on X via the media player embedded below.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!@dragonlee95 goes head-to-head against @Ivar_WWE! Will @dragonlee95 retain or will @Ivar_WWE be the new WWE Speed Champion? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/c4Taewq9Bo
— WWE (@WWE) March 19, 2025
The WWE Speed Championship is on the line, and every second counts…#WWESpeed Champion @dragonlee95 defends his title against @Ivar_WWE TODAY at 12pm ET / 9am PT, exclusively on @X. pic.twitter.com/q4IxOP98Fe
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 19, 2025
.@Ivar_WWE challenges @dragonlee95 for the #WWESpeed Championship TODAY! Who will come out on top? 🏆
12pm ET / 9am PT exclusively on @X. pic.twitter.com/t8LlZ6xSkB
— WWE (@WWE) March 19, 2025
.@dragonlee95 does it again and is STILL your #WWESpeed Champion! 🔥👏 pic.twitter.com/lvhi1xCI1S
— WWE (@WWE) March 19, 2025