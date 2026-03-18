A title change took place during the March 17 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network.

During the 3/17 NXT on CW show from 713 Music Hall in Houston, Texas, a WWE Speed Women’s Championship bout took place, with reigning tite-holder Fallon Henley putting her gold on-the-line against Wren Sinclair.

When all was said-and-done, it was Sinclair who managed to submit Henley with only one minute remaining in their five-minute WWE Speed title tilt.

With the victory, Wren Sinclair is your brand new WWE Speed Women’s Champion.

The title marks Sinclair’s first since joining WWE via NXT.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 3/17/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.