A new WWE Speed tournament kicked off today to determine the next challenger for the Women’s Championship, with Alba Fyre defeating B-Fab in a first-round bout.

Fyre picked up the win with a Gory Bomb, scoring the pinfall with just 30 seconds left on the three-minute clock.

The tournament resumes this Friday with another opening-round match, as NXT’s Thea Hail takes on Nikkita Lyons. The winner will meet Fyre next week, with the victor earning a shot at current WWE Speed Women’s Champion Sol Ruca.

Watch the complete June 25, 2025 episode of WWE Speed via the media player embedded below.