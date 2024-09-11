The WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament “felt the glow” on Wednesday afternoon.

During the latest episode of WWE Speed on X on Wednesday, September 11, Naomi defeated Blair Davenport in the tournament to crown the first-ever WWE Speed Women’s Champion.

With the victory, she moves on to the semifinals of the tourney, where she is scheduled to square off against Damage CTRL member IYO SKY.

Check out the complete episode of WWE Speed on X from 9/11 featuring Naomi vs. Blair Davenport via the video embedded below.