The mystery surrounding WWE’s recent trademark for the “Skylar Raye” ring name has officially been solved.

WWE confirmed on Tuesday that Dani Raye Sekelsky — the Season 2 winner of WWE LFG — will now be competing under the new name Skylar Raye in NXT. The name change follows WWE’s filing with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) on November 3, which had sparked speculation online about who the moniker was intended for.

Raye, a former NFL cheerleader, will officially debut the new name as part of the ongoing WWE Speed Women’s Championship tournament on NXT. She’s scheduled to face Fallon Henley in the opening round, with the winner moving on to compete for the vacated title once held by Sol Ruca.

The other first-round bout in the four-woman tournament features Zaria taking on Wren Sinclair. That match will air tonight on WWE NXT on The CW, while Raye vs. Henley is expected to air on next week’s show on November 11.

WWE’s confirmation marks the official start of Raye’s next chapter in NXT under her new in-ring identity.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.