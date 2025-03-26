– WWE Speed returns today at 12/11c on X with the start of the WWE Speed Women’s Championship Contender Tournament. Scheduled is Sol Ruca vs. Katana Chance.
– WWE EVOLVE returns tonight at 8/7c on Tubi head-to-head with AEW Dynamite. Scheduled for the fourth episode of the weekly series, which also airs via YouTube, is the latest between Kylie Rae and Wendy Choo, as well as Luca Crusifino responding to recent challenges.
– Stephanie’s Places debuts on ESPN+, Disney+ and more today with special guest CM Punk. The official description for the episode reads as follows:
“Stephanie McMahon visits her husband and WWE Chief Content Officer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, at the new WWE Headquarters before she heads to Cleveland for SummerSlam, where she meets up with CM Punk who reflects on his shocking return to the WWE after nearly a decade away from the ring.”