– WWE Speed returns today at 12/11c on X with the start of the WWE Speed Women’s Championship Contender Tournament. Scheduled is Sol Ruca vs. Katana Chance.

– WWE EVOLVE returns tonight at 8/7c on Tubi head-to-head with AEW Dynamite. Scheduled for the fourth episode of the weekly series, which also airs via YouTube, is the latest between Kylie Rae and Wendy Choo, as well as Luca Crusifino responding to recent challenges.

– Stephanie’s Places debuts on ESPN+, Disney+ and more today with special guest CM Punk. The official description for the episode reads as follows: