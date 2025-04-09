It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …
No, not only AEW Dynamite, but three additional WWE-related shows as well.
WWE Speed returns this afternoon at 12/11c on X. Advertised for the April 9, 2025 episode of WWE Speed on X is Michin vs. Sol Ruca in the latest match in the ongoing WWE Speed Women’s Championship Contender Tournament.
WWE EVOLVE returns with their sixth episode this evening at 8/7c on Tubi in the United States, and via the official WWE YouTube channel for international viewers.
Finally, Stephanie’s Places returns with the third installment in the new weekly ESPN+ original series hosted by Stephanie McMahon. Scheduled for the April 9 episode of Stephanie’s Places are Rhea Ripley and Shawn Michaels. The official description for the episode reads as follows:
“Stephanie visits the WWE Performance Center in Orlando where she meets up with Rhea Ripley and the WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels to discuss how the next generation of stars are trained. Later, Rhea surprises Stephanie with a dramatic makeover to prepare for a wild entrance.”