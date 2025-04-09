It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

No, not only AEW Dynamite, but three additional WWE-related shows as well.

WWE Speed returns this afternoon at 12/11c on X. Advertised for the April 9, 2025 episode of WWE Speed on X is Michin vs. Sol Ruca in the latest match in the ongoing WWE Speed Women’s Championship Contender Tournament.

WWE EVOLVE returns with their sixth episode this evening at 8/7c on Tubi in the United States, and via the official WWE YouTube channel for international viewers.

Finally, Stephanie’s Places returns with the third installment in the new weekly ESPN+ original series hosted by Stephanie McMahon. Scheduled for the April 9 episode of Stephanie’s Places are Rhea Ripley and Shawn Michaels. The official description for the episode reads as follows: