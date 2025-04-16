Wednesday is no longer exclusively an AEW night.

Certainly not this week.

In addition to the special themed episode of AEW Dynamite Spring BreakThru tonight on TBS and MAX, a number of first-run WWE programming will also premiere on multiple networks and platforms this afternoon and this evening.

WWE Speed returns with a new episode at 12/11c on X today, with Sol Ruca challenging Candice LeRae for the WWE Speed Women’s Championship.

Also new today is the latest episode of Stephanie’s Places on ESPN+ and Disney+, which features special guest “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. The description for the episode reads: “Stephanie spends a day with Steve Austin at Broken Skull Ranch to learn about how he became ‘Stone Cold’ and life after the WWE. The two end their day with Stephanie experiencing Steve’s newest adventure: off-road racing.”

WWE EVOLVE returns this evening at 8/7c on Tubi TV in the United States, and the WWE YouTube channel for international viewers.

Finally, this evening will also feature the start of the WWE ID Championship Tournament in Las Vegas, NV. Streaming live at 8/7c on Triller TV will be the following lineup:

* WWE Women’s ID Championship Tournament: Kylie Rae vs. Zayda Steel

* WWE Men’s ID Championship Tournament: Marcus Mathers vs. Sam Holloway – No DQ

* WWE Men’s ID Championship Tournament: Aaron Rourke vs. It’s Gal vs. GCW’s Atticus Cogar

* WWE Men’s ID Championship Tournament: Ice Williams vs. Aaron Roberts

* Swipe Right & Jackson Drake vs. Cappuccino Jones & Jack Cartwright & Sean Legacy (non-tournament)

* Izzy Moreno vs. Zara Zakher (non-tournament)