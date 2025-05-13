WWE kicked off their evening on Monday night at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, with a few matches taped for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event, and an additional bout filmed for an upcoming episode of WWE Speed.

Prior to WWE Raw at 8/7c live on Netflix on May 12, the following matches were filmed in front of the live crowd in “The Blue Grass State.”

* Karrion Kross defeated Tyler Bate in the first match of the evening.

* A-Town Down Under duo Austin Theory and Grayson Waller beat the LWO in tag-team action in the second of two matches taped before WWE Raw for WWE Main Event.

* Ivy Nile defeated Maxxine Dupri in the final match taped before WWE Raw. The bout will air as part of the ongoing WWE Speed Women’s Championship Contender Tournament.

From there, things switched over to the live WWE Raw show. For our complete WWE Raw results from Louisville, KY. on 5/12, click here.

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, as well as a two-week delay via the WWE Network on Peacock. WWE Speed airs every Wednesday at 12/11c on X.