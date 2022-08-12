The SmackDown status for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is up in the air. We noted before how the WWE Events website and the arena did not have Reigns advertised, but Fightful Select then reported that Reigns and Sheamus were both tentatively scheduled for the show. Word now is that they are not confirmed for SmackDown, but their props were shipped to the PNC Arena in Raleigh for tonight’s show.

New details have been revealed on Ronda Rousey’s planned appearance for tonight. It was noted before how Rousey is scheduled to return from her storyline suspension, to be involved in the Clash at The Castle contract signing between Shayna Baszler and SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan. Word now is that Rousey’s creative plans for tonight involve a “sack of money,” but no other details were provided.

Karrion Kross may not be appearing live in front of the crowd tonight after all. It was reported earlier that Kross was scheduled for SmackDown with a “full presentation” that included the hourglass entrance. Word now is that there was a pre-tape being discussed for Kross’ SmackDown appearance tonight, but that was not confirmed.

It was reported earlier how Lacey Evans is still out of action and not medically cleared to compete. She was pulled from the recent TV match with Aliyah at the end of July, the night before SummerSlam, and has not appeared since then. It was also reported that there were no creative plans for Evans. The new report from Fightful confirms that Evans is not medically cleared to compete, and that’s why she was removed from all creative plans. There’s no timeframe for Evans’ return to action, but word is that WWE officials are not expecting a long absence.

