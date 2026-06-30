We have some spoiler information regarding next week’s Raw and SmackDown.

As seen on Monday’s post-Night Of Champions episode of Raw, as The Street Profits and Joe Hendry were mocking The Vision, Austin Theory came out and told them that he had already talked to Raw G.M. Adam Pearce, who confirmed The Vision vs. The Street Profits II for the world tag-team titles on the July 6 episode of Raw.

and next week would see a rematch between the Street Profits and himself & Bron Breakker for the World Tag Team titles.

In a spoiler update, Cody Rhodes would go on to defeat Jey Uso in a No. 1 Contenders match to earn himself a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship he lost to Sami Zayn at Night Of Champions in a rematch scheduled for next week’s Raw.

Next week’s episode of RAW will take place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

It was reported last week that CM Punk has been actively pushing for his return to WWE TV for Monday’s RAW, although this has not yet been confirmed. Punk, a Chicago native, has been absent from WWE television since the RAW following WrestleMania 42, where he hinted at a potential showdown with Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the future.

One source alluded to Punk returning to capitalize on the title chaos in the Undisputed WWE Championship picture, with him sharing the quote he made during his last WWE appearance at Raw After WrestleMania, where he told Cody Rhodes he would return when a title opportunity falls from the sky.

In one final quick spoiler note, next week’s SmackDown on July 10 will feature a non-title match between WWE United States Champion Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes. WWE SmackDown will take place at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, next week.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday and Friday for live Raw and SmackDown results coverage.