Chad Gable is currently scheduled to face Johnny Gargano on tonight’s WWE RAW.

We’ve noted how Gargano will be working his first match since WWE NXT WarGames on December 5, 2021 on tonight’s RAW. PWInsider notes that the current plan calls for Gable vs. Gargano, and that match will go down tonight unless things change.

There are also plans for Seth Rollins to challenge WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley. There is no word yet on if that match will happen tonight or in the near future.

Rollins last wrestled at WWE Clash at The Castle on September 3, defeating Matt Riddle. Lashley retained over The Miz in a Steel Cage match in last week’s RAW main event.

