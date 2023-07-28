LA Knight is scheduled to be featured on tonight’s WWE SmackDown as The Road to SummerSlam continues.

While not officially announced as of this writing, a new report from Better Wrestling Experience notes that Knight is scheduled to have a match on tonight’s show, and make an announcement. It was indicated that the announcement is related to Knight’s big SummerSlam plans, which was recently reported on at this link.

Grayson Waller is also set to have a “big match” on tonight’s SmackDown, but there was no word on the opponent for Knight or Waller.

WWE previously announced Karrion Kross vs. Karl Anderson for tonight. Word is that Kross’ “push continues” on the show, indicating that he will win that match. The updates from BWE also indicated that we will see The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley on tonight’s SmackDown, while Bianca Belair will wrestle a match.

It was recently confirmed that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman and Jey Uso will be on the show. The update from BWE indicated that “a new chapter unfolds” for The Bloodline on tonight’s SmackDown.

On a related note, a SmackDown teaser from @WRKDWrestling noted that things will “escalate” with The Bloodline tonight, while Kross will “continue to be built up,” and Knight will look towards SummerSlam.

WRKD then confirmed that Waller and Belair will wrestle, while The Profits will appear. It was also said that Santos Escobar will “look to advance to face off against” WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, which could indicate Escobar is booked to defeat 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio in the finals of the United States Title Invitational.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the announced card for tonight:

* The Road to SummerSlam continues

* Karrion Kross vs. Karl Anderson

* Finals of the WWE United States Title Invitational with Santos Escobar vs. 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio to earn a future title shot from WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Jey Uso prepare for Tribal Combat at WWE SummerSlam

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.