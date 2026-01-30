As noted, WWE has announced Carmelo Hayes will once again make an open challenge defense of his WWE United States Championship on today’s WWE SmackDown.

Since then, a spoiler update has surfaced.

Multiple sources are reporting that masked fan-favorite Rey Fenix will be the man to step-up and answer the open challenge laid out by the reigning U.S. champion.

Matt Cardona vs. Trick Williams is set as a dark match that will take place before the WWE SmackDown show gets underway.

WWE will also tape matches for WWE Main Event prior to SmackDown, with Los Americanos vs. The Motor City Machine Guns among the bouts scheduled for that show.

Additionally, another potential spoiler regarding a surprise entrant for the Women’s Royal Rumble match has surfaced.

According to one source, WWE NXT Women’s World Champion Jacy Jane is traveling to Saudi Arabia, and is expected to turn up as one of many expected surprise entrants in the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble match on Saturday.

