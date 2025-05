WWE may have inadvertently spoiled a future title change.

The company is advertising the AAA Mega Championship as being on the line in a match between El Hijo del Vikingo and Chad Gable at the upcoming WWE x AAA: Worlds Collide event.

However, as of now, neither Vikingo nor Gable holds the AAA Mega Title. The current champion is Alberto El Patron, who is slated to defend the title against Vikingo on May 31st.

This suggests that WWE may have revealed the outcome of that match ahead of time.