Ronda Rousey turned a lot of heads on Sunday night.

Including many working in WWE.

The Women’s MMA pioneer shocked the pro wrestling world when she made her All Elite Wrestling debut and confronted ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm at AEW Revolution 2026.

Shortly after the Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir match, which Storm won, it was reported that although only a few people in Rousey’s former promotion, WWE, knew about her AEW Revolution 2026 pay-per-view appearance, most within WWE were “shocked” to see Rousey show up at the 3/15 show at Crpyto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA.

Rousey came to the ring went face-to-face with the top dog in the women’s scene in AEW, ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm. The two had to be pulled apart by a ton of security. Shafir laid Storm out and she and Rousey left together, as Mina Shirakawa checked on Storm.

As noted, Ronda Rousey is scheduled to make her MMA fighting return against Gina Carano in a special Netflix event promoted by Jake Paul on May 16.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Revolution Results 3/15/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: F4WOnline.com)