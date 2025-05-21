The Divas era of WWE is a thing of the past.

And it’s something the majority of the women’s wrestling talent in the business are very happy about.

Including women’s wrestling legend Mickie James.

The TNA Wrestling legend and former longtime WWE Superstar made it clear during her stint as one of the coaches of the WWE LFG reality competition series on A&E.

James was critical of WWE LFG competitor Zena Sterling’s lingerie-style ring attire, and wasn’t shy about letting that be known, noting that she liked the outfit but pointed out how she lived through the Divas era in WWE and mentioned how women fought hard not to have to wrestle in lingerie and revealing outfits.

During a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, Sterling commented on the situation.

“The biggest thing she taught me was the gear side of things,” she said when asked what she learned from Mickie James during her time on the WWE LFG on A&E series.

Bubba Ray Dudley, who co-hosts Busted Open Radio and also served as another one of the coaches on WWE LFG, asked Sterling if she understood James’ point of view.

“I do,” Sterling responded. “Absolutely, I see her perspective. I 100% respect her opinion and everything she told me about my gear.”

Sterling continued, “She showed me ways that you can go out there and be appealing to the audience without putting a bad image on the business.”

mickie is not a fan of zena’s gear. pic.twitter.com/bW7FyuiImp — clorox line (@clotheslinings) March 31, 2025