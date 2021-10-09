The first round of the 2021 WWE King of the Ring Tournament kicked off during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX season premiere episode.

The opening match saw Sami Zayn defeat Rey Mysterio.

The next blue brand match will be Cesaro vs. Finn Balor. The winner of that match will face Zayn in a semi-finals match on next Friday’s SmackDown.

The first round match for Monday’s RAW is Kofi Kingston vs. Jinder Mahal. The winner of that match will then face the winner of Monday’s Xavier Woods vs. Ricochet bout the following week.

The finals of the King of the Ring Tournament will be held on Thursday, October 21 at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, along with the finals of the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament. The finals will feature a RAW Superstar vs. a SmackDown Superstar.

Stay tuned for more on both tournaments. Below are the KOTR brackets and a few related shots from Mysterio vs. Zayn, along with a look at the thrones:

