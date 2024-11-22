– A new WWE ID prospect, Freedom Ramsey, has been named from the City Championship Wrestling: 127th Episode Spectacular event on November 21.

CONGRATULATIONS to latest recipient of a WWE ID Contract, City Championship Wrestling’s own FREEDOM RAMSEY! (pictured, left to right) Former promoter of CCW, Paul Bowser. WWE ID recipient, Freedom Ramsey. Current CCW Commissioner, Christopher Moore. Who will be the… pic.twitter.com/G1MqsnNISA — City Championship Wrestling (@CityCW1) November 22, 2024

– Following up on The Judgment Day appearances of Finn Balor and JD McDonagh at Over The Top Wrestling’s 10th Anniversary event, OTT Wrestling will have another WWE Superstar at an upcoming show, as former NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria has been announced for the OTT: The Homecoming event on December 21 in Dublin.

– Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to X this week to congratulate Dragon Lee on defeating Andrade to become the third WWE Speed Champion. “He’s delivered incredible performances throughout this entire No. 1 Contender’s Tournament, and now, he’s your NEW WWE Speed Champion,” Levesque wrote. “Huge congrats to Dragon Lee on this well-deserved victory.” Dragon Lee responded, “Thank you for the opportunity. I will carry this championship with pride and defend it with honor.”