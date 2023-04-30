WWE Superstar Tamina Snuka attended Saturday’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL.

We noted before how AEW’s CM Punk was visiting at the tapings. You can see photos of Punk at the venue via this link. In an update, PWInsider reports that Tamina and Mercedes Moné were also backstage.

Tamina was there to support her friend Trinity Fatu as she made her in-ring debut for the company. Moné was backstage, as she was on Friday night to support Fatu, and word is that Moné was actively spending time with everyone there.

Punk was said to have been well-received backstage. For most of the night he spent a lot of time just talking with the wrestlers, several who told him how he impacted or inspired their careers.

Full spoilers from Saturday’s tapings can be found here.

Below are photos of Punk with Jordynne Grace and WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton, who was working as a producer:

So great to see my friend, @CMPunk 🤟🏼 What a great time this weekend. Genuinely love what I get to do and be apart of, which is my passion, Professional Wrestling. pic.twitter.com/5WtJ9UGkZN — Ricky Morton (@RealRickyMorton) April 30, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.