The Creed Brothers are slowly climbing the ranks in WWE, but would they ever have an interest in fighting MMA?

This was the topic of conversation during Brutus Creed’s interview with Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful. Brutus says that a “one-off” is something that potentially interests him, but doesn’t think he wants to make a career out of getting his face pounded in.

Maybe once or twice. I don’t know if I could do a whole living of taking a pounding on my face in the UFC. I’ll do a one-off or so.

