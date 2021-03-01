Sami Zayn is currently celebrating 19 years in the pro wrestling business.

Zayn took to Twitter today to mark the milestone, thanking everyone who’s joined him on the journey.

“I had my first wrestling match 19 years ago today. I’ve done well. Thanks to everyone along the way,” Sami wrote.

Zayn made his pro wrestling debut in March 2002 for the FLQ promotion in Quebec as Stevie McFly. He then debuted as the famous El Generico on July 14, 2002 at the IWS Scarred For Life event from La Skratchl in Laval, Quebec, Canada. He defeated TNT in the opening match, winning via count out.

Zayn is currently working the WWE SmackDown brand and has been involved in the Intercontinental Title chase as of late. Last Friday’s SmackDown saw he and King Baron Corbin lose to The Street Profits in tag team action.

Stay tuned for more on Sami. Below is his full tweet:

