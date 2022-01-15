Ricochet debuted a new theme song on last night’s WWE SmackDown.

SmackDown featured Ricochet vs. Sheamus in singles action, with The Celtic Warrior taking the win. Sheamus noted that this was payback for Ricochet breaking Ridge Holland’s nose at WWE Day 1 earlier this month.

For those who missed it, you can click here for what Holland had to say about his injury earlier this week.

Below is footage from Ricochet vs. Sheamus, along with a clip of the new theme song:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.