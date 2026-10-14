Perry Saturn is back home after dealing with a series of health issues that resulted in multiple hospital visits over the past week.

The former WWE, WCW and ECW star was recently discharged from the hospital following complications involving his respiratory health.

Maven provided an update on Saturn’s condition in a video released via Saturn’s official YouTube channel, explaining that the wrestling veteran was unable to appear himself due to his ongoing recovery.

“The reason you’re here, the reason Perry’s not here, is about a week ago now, he was starting — he wasn’t feeling good,” Maven explained.

What initially appeared to be an illness serious enough to postpone a scheduled recording eventually developed into something requiring medical attention.

“Tuesday came around, and he ended up going into the hospital,” Maven continued. “He’s been having some — we’ll call it respiratory issues, and it’s a whole slew of respiratory issues. He ended up in and out of the hospital pretty much all of last week.”

The situation became particularly concerning when those close to Saturn were unable to reach him for several days.

Maven revealed that he had been communicating with fellow wrestling veteran Sonny Onoo, who is a close friend of Saturn’s, as they attempted to determine what was happening.

“Just got out now last night, and I’ll be fully transparent here. We could not even get in touch with him for a couple of days,” Maven said. “I was talking to Sonny Onoo, who’s very close with Perry, and we were all very concerned, calling, you know, constantly.”

Fortunately, Saturn eventually made contact after being released from the hospital, providing some much-needed relief to those concerned about his well-being.

While the latest update suggests that Saturn is improving, Maven cautioned that it could still be some time before he is healthy enough to resume his usual activities.

“Luckily, he surfaced last night, had just been discharged,” Maven stated. “Seems to be on the right track now, but he’s probably going to be another at least few days, if not another week or maybe even over a week until he’s back.”

No additional details regarding the specific nature of Saturn’s respiratory issues were disclosed.

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