MVP had a viral response to criticism over WWE using zombies at WrestleMania Backlash last Sunday, for the Zombies Lumberjack Match that saw Damian Priest defeat The Miz.
MVP made a tweet on the zombies this week and mentioned The Undertaker.
He wrote, “I think zombies in wrestling are stoopid. Also… Undertaker is the best!!!!!! [rotfl emoji x 5] [rolling eyes emoji]”
As noted at this link, WWE received a significant piece of negative press from The New York Post over the use of the zombies this week.
You can see MVP’s full tweet below:
I think zombies in wrestling are stoopid.
Also…
Undertaker is the best!!!!!!
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🙄
— MVP (@The305MVP) May 18, 2021
