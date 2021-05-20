MVP had a viral response to criticism over WWE using zombies at WrestleMania Backlash last Sunday, for the Zombies Lumberjack Match that saw Damian Priest defeat The Miz.

MVP made a tweet on the zombies this week and mentioned The Undertaker.

He wrote, “I think zombies in wrestling are stoopid. Also… Undertaker is the best!!!!!! [rotfl emoji x 5] [rolling eyes emoji]”

As noted at this link, WWE received a significant piece of negative press from The New York Post over the use of the zombies this week.

You can see MVP’s full tweet below:

I think zombies in wrestling are stoopid. Also… Undertaker is the best!!!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🙄 — MVP (@The305MVP) May 18, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.