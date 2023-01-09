While speaking with Fightful, WWE NXT star Grayson Waller, a veteran of Survivor, noted that The Challenge is his favorite show, and he’s open to appearing on the show one day. However, for now, he’s focused on wrestling right now.

Waller played the Ric Flair role on Young Rock. During the pandemic, a lot of television production was moved to Australia because it was safer than in the United States.

Waller said Young Rock casting prefers to work with wrestlers because they don’t have to train people how to wrestle.

Waller said he’d watched every match that Bron Breakker has been part of, whether it’s been TV, live events, or PC Live, and has been preparing for him accordingly.

He said that he wanted to main event the Charlotte and LA NXT PLE shows. Regarding his match against Akira Tozawa on Main Event, Waller said the experience was “the best,” and there was a benefit in wrestling in front of different people after competing in front of the same NXT crowds.