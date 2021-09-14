Another hot social media topic coming out of last night’s WWE RAW in Boston was how Nikki A.S.H. defeated WWE Women’s Champion Tamina Snuka.

The finish to the match saw Nikki hit a tornado DDT from the corner, then pin Tamina, who appeared to kick out. There was some surprise at the finish as Tamina was announced as the winner, and her music was played as Nikki celebrated. The post-match angle saw Natalya and Tamina get the upperhand on Nikki and Rhea Ripley. The announcers acknowledged that Nikki was the winner after the commercial break.

There was another related botch on last night’s RAW as Sonya Deville referred to Nikki as “Nikki A.H.S.” when announcing Nikki vs. Tamina and Ripley vs. Natalya earlier in the night. Deville joked about the botch on Twitter.

“Damn that ROK hit MPV so hard, btw I love American horror story. [smiling face with cold sweat emoji],” she joked.

It’s believed that Tamina and Natalya will defend against Ripley and Nikki soon.

You can see Deville’s tweet below, along with footage of the botched finish:

Damn that ROK hit MPV so hard, btw I love American horror story. 😅 — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) September 14, 2021

