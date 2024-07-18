Julius Creed’s Bloodsport XI opponent has been revealed.

Josh Barnett announced today on social media that the WWE star will be clashing with Matt Makowski at the event, which takes place on July 28th in Brooklyn, New York. The show will also feature WWE’s Shayna Baszler, Brutus Creed, and Charlie Dempsey, as well as stars from AEW, MLW, TNA and more.

Welcoming Julius Creed to Bloodsport will be none other than Bloodsport and Bellator MMA veteran, Matt Makowski.

We all know of Creed's tough as nails collegiate wrestling skills, but will he be able handle the strikes and submissions of Makowski?

Only one way to solve this… pic.twitter.com/KW3eiWWI6X

— (@JoshLBarnett) July 18, 2024