A misdemeanor battery case involving WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser will continue after a Florida judge denied his attempt to have the charge dismissed.

According to court records, a hearing was held on Monday, October 19, regarding Kaiser’s motion to dismiss the case under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law. The motion was officially listed as “denied,” allowing the legal proceedings to move forward.

A pre-trial conference has been scheduled for December 17, 2026, when both sides could potentially reach a resolution or determine whether the case will proceed to trial.

Kaiser’s defense argued that his actions were justified because he reasonably believed the force used against Richard Reap was necessary to protect himself and his girlfriend, Andre Bazarte, from the “imminent use of unlawful force.”

The charge stems from an April confrontation at an Orlando, Florida apartment complex where Kaiser and Reap both resided.

Both parties acknowledge that Kaiser and Bazarte were showing affection toward one another inside an elevator, although their accounts of what happened afterward differ significantly.

Reap alleges that he asked the couple to “please have some manners,” which resulted in Kaiser physically attacking him.

Kaiser, however, claims Reap directed profanity toward the couple and made a racist remark involving a threat to contact ICE regarding Bazarte. Kaiser acknowledged pushing Reap but maintained that he only did so after Reap approached him aggressively.

According to Kaiser’s account, Reap also threw a soft drink bottle at him, although Kaiser claims he did not retaliate and instead left the area with Bazarte to prevent the confrontation from escalating.

Court records indicate that both Kaiser and Reap testified during Monday’s hearing. Bazarte was also added to the defense’s witness list, although it remains unclear whether she provided testimony.

Prosecutors submitted a CD and four photographs into evidence. While the specific contents were not identified in the available records, they may include elevator surveillance footage and photographs of Reap.

The original arrest report stated that responding officers reviewed surveillance footage showing Reap being punched and pushed. Police also reportedly observed a scratch on Reap’s head.

Meanwhile, Reap has retained an attorney specializing in personal injury cases, raising the possibility of a separate civil lawsuit. However, there has been no confirmation that such a lawsuit will be filed.

The ongoing legal proceedings come during a notable period in Kaiser’s WWE career. He has received praise for his performances portraying El Grande Americano in Lucha Libre AAA, where he currently holds the AAA Mega Championship.