Sad news to start the week.

WWE star and former Money In The Bank winner Otis announced on his social media channels that his mother has passed away. The Alpha Academy member wrote the following:

Rest Now Forever. Where Now there is no more Pain. Because of you growing up I’ve Memorized every John Candy Movie Introduced and Jam to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers and Stevie Nicks Rest In Peace Gaisan.

Rest Now Forever Where Now there is no more Pain Because of you growing up I've Memorized every John Candy Movie Introduced and Jam to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers and Stevie Nicks Rest In Peace Gaisan pic.twitter.com/JFLn9dutYv — OTIS (DOZER) (@otiswwe) January 29, 2024

From all of us here at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish Otis, as well as the rest of his family, our condolences for the loss of his mom.