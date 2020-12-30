Brodie Lee has been remembered by many since his passing over the weekend due to a non-COVID-related lung issue.

Big E has been tweeting about him and even brought up how he would jokingly feud with female wrestlers backstage.

He wrote, “Brodie’s comedic rivalries with the women always got me good. He borrowed Dana’s poses, claimed [Natalya] stole his spinning lariat and Michinoku Driver, and texted me this (picture of Sonya Deville wearing a similar suit to Lee).”

Natalya responded by tweeting, “This made my day. I’m gonna rename the spinning lariat after Brodie…”

https://twitter.com/NatbyNature/status/1344035069736923144