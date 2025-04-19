– WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to X after the announcement of WWE acquiring AAA to comment on the big news and share a couple of photos. “A partnership that will benefit the entire world of sports-entertainment. AAA has been a cultural mainstay in Mexico and the home to many WWE Superstars,” he wrote. “This partnership will guarantee that AAA remains the premier destination for wrestling in Mexico. A special thank you as well to Patrick Dooley & Kevin Rohnke from TKO Group for helping to make this possible. Get ready for these two worlds to collide soon…The future flies here.”

– Xavier Woods is sporting a new look heading into his WWE Tag-Team Championship opportunity alongside Kofi Kingston against The War Raiders at WrestleMania 41 this weekend. Featured below are some images of his backstage interview with Byron Saxton from the Countdown to WrestleMania 41 pre-show.

– WWE aired a digital exclusive backstage segment during Countdown to WrestleMania 41 Saturday. The segment featured Bayley being attacked. As a result, she is out of the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship match alongside Lyra Valkyria against Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez. Valkyria was informed she has 24 hours to find a replacement partner for her title opportunity on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania 41 Sunday.