WWE released a clip of Nikki Cross sitting in the ring talking about Monday’s Raw Legends Night that featured various former wrestlers appearing on the show.

It ranged from the likes of Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan to Teddy Long and Alicia Fox. During the video, Cross looked at what kind of legacy she’ll leave behind.

“With all these legends around, it just gets me thinking what kind of legacy I’m going to leave behind. What I’m going to do that’s going to make me a legend and get me in the Hall of Fame. I don’t think it’s going to be as a little Scottish girl who lost her sanity. I definitely don’t think it’s going to be as someone’s best friend. I don’t even think it’s going to be as first-ever two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. Whatever it is, I’ll have to do it as me, as Nikki Cross.”

Transcription by Ringside News