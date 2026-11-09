WWE veteran Ron Killings, better known to wrestling fans as R-Truth, has announced the passing of his father, Aaron Killings.

Killings shared the heartbreaking news in an emotional social media post, revealing that his father passed away on Sunday, November 8.

“I lost my dad yesterday,” Killings wrote. “Losing a loved one is painful, losing a parent is a different kind of hurt.”

The longtime WWE Superstar went on to pay tribute to his father while encouraging others to cherish the time they have with their loved ones.

“He was my hero,” Killings continued. “Please take a minute and tell your parents or loved one how much you love them. I love you Aaron Killings.”

Everyone at WrestlingHeadlines.com extends our deepest condolences to Ron Killings and his family during this difficult time.