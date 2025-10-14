The controversy surrounding the Je’Von Evans and Leon Slater match at TNA Bound For Glory 2025 is extending past the match itself.

It’s now to the point that one of the stars involved in the finish that rubbed fans the wrong way this past weekend at the pay-per-view event at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts is going out of his way to taunt fans online like a true heel.

DarkState member Osiris Griffin took to X to stir things up a bit on Monday evening, taunting fans who were upset at the WWE NXT faction hitting the ring to ruin the finish of the “youngest dream match ever” between WWE NXT Superstar Je’Von Evans and TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater.

“5 star ending,” Griffin wrote with a wink emoji in the first of a series of posts on X. In a follow up post he wrote, “Lots of grown men crying” with a crying emoji.

He wasn’t done yet.

Griffin returned on X to whack the social media bees nest that is the pro wrestling community, again boasting over his role in the shenanigans that rubbed fans the wrong way.

“Oh they mad-mad,” he followed up with a series of crying-laughing and crying emojis. “Grown ass men crying over two kids fighting.”

In his final post taunting fans online, Griffin wrote a comment that essentially blasted Evans and Slater themselves for their acrobatic in-ring style.

“Dudes with wives and kids losing sleep over some gymnastics.”

DarkState lost their NXT Tag-Team Championships to TNA Tag-Team Champions The Hardys at the NXT vs. TNA special event, NXT Showdown, which aired as the NXT on CW episode last Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

For those who missed it, you can read the original story we published here at WrestlingHeadlines.com regarding the fallout over the controversy surrounding the finish of the Je’Von Evans vs. Leon Slater match at TNA Bound For Glory 2025 for the TNA X-Division Championship in what Slater dubbed the “youngest dream match” possibly ever.

You can also check out our complete TNA Bound For Glory Results 10/12/2025.

