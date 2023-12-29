In an interview on The Scoop Slammed Podcast, Brooks Jensen looked back on the WWE NXT UK brand that was shut down last year. There was supposed to be a relaunch of WWE UK this year, but those plans were delayed due to the merger with the UFC to form TKO.

Jensen was the final NXT UK Tag Team Champion. He said:

“Someone said a while back that five to ten years from now, when you watch “NXT UK,” it’s going to be one of those ‘Man, we should’ve appreciated it while we had it’ — the talent that came from there was insane. “Once I came off the injury we got the green light that were gonna go to “NXT UK,” be there for a couple of months, get to train in their facility, which I was looking forward to most because I respect the UK style of wrestling.”

