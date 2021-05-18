The Miz reportedly suffered an injury during the Zombies Lumberjack Match with Damian Priest at Sunday’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view.

There’s no word on the severity of the injury, but F4Wonline.com reports that The Miz suffered a knee injury during the loss to Priest.

There’s also no word on if Miz will miss any ring time, but he was held off tonight’s RAW, likely due to the injury. Tonight’s show saw John Morrison lose a non-zombie Lumberjack Match to Priest.

Morrison did not confirm the injury during his backstage interview on RAW, but he said Miz might never be the same after what happened with the zombies at the pay-per-view. He also dedicated tonight’s match to The Miz, saying he doesn’t know where he is, but he loves him.

Miz has not commented on the injury as of this writing, but he has been active on Twitter today to promote tonight’s “Miz & Mrs.” season finale. He also commented on the Zombies Lumberjack Match and posted a zombie-fied photo of himself, joking that he feels great after Sunday’s loss.

He wrote, “Guys I feel great after last nights match….Promise.”

There’s no word yet on when Miz will be back in action, or what WWE has planned for the future, but it was believed that his feud with Priest would end with the WrestleMania Backlash match.

Stay tuned for more on The Miz’s condition. You can see photos and videos from tonight’s RAW Lumberjack Match below, along with the tweet from The Miz:

Guys I feel great after last nights match….Promise. pic.twitter.com/xsrijnbARX — The Miz (@mikethemiz) May 17, 2021

"@mikethemiz might never be the same. I'm dedicating tonight's match to his memory." JOHNNY DRIP DRIP has spoken.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/HzsJc4xqjA — WWE (@WWE) May 18, 2021

PARKOUR! @TheRealMorrison is forced to go American Ninja Warrior to avoid the wrath of the Lumberjacks and ends up the target of the @ArcherOfInfamy. #WWERaw #LumberjackMatch pic.twitter.com/nIYN5xgFY0 — WWE (@WWE) May 18, 2021

