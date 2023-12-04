Last month on an episode of WWE Raw, there was an awkward finish to a match involving Ricochet, The Miz, Bronson Reed, and Ivar. The Miz ended up winning by pinning Reed, but there was supposed to be a double pin, with Ricochet also getting pinned by Ivar.

However, Ricochet managed to get his shoulder up, and Miz was declared the winner. It appeared Ricochet may have been injured early in the match and decided not to go along with the original plan because he was rocked. That was the case as he was put into concussion protocol.

Over the weekend, WWE held house shows on Saturday and Sunday from Bangor, ME, and Portland, ME, where Ricochet returned to in-ring action by beating Bronson Reed in a singles match.