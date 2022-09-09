Two new matches have been announced for tonight’s post-Clash at The Castle edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

SmackDown will feature a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match to determine who challenges SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8. The match will feature Ronda Rousey, Xia Li, Sonya Deville, Natalya, and Lacey Evans.

This match will mark Evans’ return to in-ring action after being out of the ring since mid-July. It was reported that Evans was “medically unavailable” while she was away.

SmackDown will also feature a big eight-man tag team match at Hit Row’s “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis team with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits to take on Angel and Humberto of Los Lotharios with ma.cé and mån.sôör of Maximum Male Models.

Below is the updated announced line-up for tonight’s SmackDown from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle:

* Clash at The Castle fallout

* Braun Strowman returns to the blue brand

* The Bloodline reunites with Solo Sikoa’s SmackDown debut

* Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match to determine Extreme Rules challenger for SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan with Ronda Rousey, Xia Li, Sonya Deville, Natalya, and Lacey Evans

* Hit Row and The Street Profits vs. Los Lotharios and Maximum Male Models

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

