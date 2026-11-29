Baron Corbin is back.

And he appears to have his sights set on Cody Rhodes.

During the traditional five-on-five Survivor Series elimination match at the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 premium live event at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, on Saturday night, Baron Corbin made a surprise appearance.

With Team USA holding a three-on-one advantage over Team Mexico, Corbin appeared at ringside and struck Rhodes in the ribs with a 2×4, seemingly the same one that “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan had presented to CM Punk as a gift.

The interference allowed Penta to eliminate Rhodes from the match.

Penta went on to score a pinfall over Punk with a roll-up before immediately connecting with a Mexican Destroyer on Seth Rollins to emerge as the sole survivor for Team Mexico.

While Corbin’s motivation for attacking Rhodes was not explained during the broadcast, the angle appears to have set the stage for a renewed rivalry between the two.

Prior to Saturday’s surprise appearance, Corbin was last seen on WWE television on the October 16 episode of WWE SmackDown, where he faced Rhodes in a match that ended via disqualification following interference from Randy Orton.

Another potential program was set up earlier in the match when Dominik Mysterio inadvertently attacked LA Knight while attempting to target his father, Rey Mysterio. Knight subsequently chased Dominik to the backstage area.