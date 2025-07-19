– WWE Superstar Kiana James made her in-ring return in a match taped for WWE Main Event inside the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX. prior to WWE SmackDown on July 18, 2025.

– WWE has released the official promotional poster for WWE Heatwave, the WWE NXT special event scheduled for August 24, 2025.

– In addition to Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez for the Women’s Tag-Team titles, WWE confirmed Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu in a Steel Cage match for the United States title for WWE SummerSlam during this week’s WWE SmackDown.