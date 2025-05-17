WWE held a non-televised NXT Live event on Friday night, May 16, 2025, at the Lakeland Armory in Lakeland, Florida.

In the main event was Oba Femi defending his NXT World Championship against a returning wrestler.

Dante Chen made his comeback to the ring after over four months on the sidelines due to injury, losing in a hard-fought battle to the dominant NXT World Champion.

After the show, Chen surfaced on social media to comment on his long-awaited return to the squared circle.

“It’s been over 4 months since my last match. Happy to be back in action,” Chen wrote via X. “No better way than to test myself than with a huge opportunity.”

For those interested, you can check out complete WWE NXT House Show Results From Lakeland, FL. 5/16/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.