WWE held a non-televised NXT Live event on Friday night, May 16, 2025, at the Lakeland Armory in Lakeland, Florida.
In the main event was Oba Femi defending his NXT World Championship against a returning wrestler.
Dante Chen made his comeback to the ring after over four months on the sidelines due to injury, losing in a hard-fought battle to the dominant NXT World Champion.
After the show, Chen surfaced on social media to comment on his long-awaited return to the squared circle.
“It’s been over 4 months since my last match. Happy to be back in action,” Chen wrote via X. “No better way than to test myself than with a huge opportunity.”
For those interested, you can check out complete WWE NXT House Show Results From Lakeland, FL. 5/16/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.
It's been over 4 months since my last match. Happy to be back in action. ⌛️
No better way than to test myself than with a huge opportunity. 🏆
📸: Megan#NXTLakeland #DanteChen #CheNXT #ChenUp #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/ODIChMBVXk
— Dante Chen (@DanteChenWWE) May 17, 2025