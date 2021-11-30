The dark main event after Monday’s WWE RAW on Long Island featured WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

As seen below, Reigns came face-to-face with former Shield partner Seth Rollins on the entrance ramp. Rollins was making his exit while Reigns was coming out for the dark main event, which saw Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos take a loss to Drew McIntyre, King Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

This match marked Kingston’s return to the ring after taking some time off so that he and his wife could welcome their third child. WWE had explained the absence by announcing a MLC sprain for Kingston, blamed on a recent attack by The Bloodline.

Below are a few shots from last night’s dark main event:

Safe to Say the crowd was happy to see their Tribal Chief on the red brand.#RomanReigns #AcknowledgeHim pic.twitter.com/dznT141REs — Sherlene (@wittsherlene410) November 30, 2021

