Mustafa Ali appeared on WWE’s The Bump this morning and said he’s the most underutilized Superstar in WWE history.

Ali said he hopes one day he will stop shouting from the rooftops for people to notice him, and instead will receive more opportunities to prove why he’s the very best at what he does.

“I think I’m the most unheard voice in the history of WWE,” Ali said. “[Stares straight into the hard camera] With zero hesitation in my voice, with no flinch whatsoever, I will say pound for pound, I am the most underutilized talent in this company’s history. Does that put it into perspective for you? Here’s the thing, I speak many languages, and one of them is the truth, and I know that’s a foreign language, especially around the WWE Universe. But the truth is, I’ve been great this entire time. All it is is an opportunity that I’m asking for. And when I do have those opportunities, some outside intervention always just seems to show up conveniently.

“You mentioned one person who did that hashtag, #JusticeForAli. Listen, I’m that same guy who came back from a serious, almost career-ending injury, and for weeks, all I heard was, ‘Kofi, Kofi,’ night in and night out. I moved on, but I’m rehashing here. Same thing at Money In The Bank. The next night, they were dancing with Brock [Lesnar]. Where was Justice for Ali then? I’m not looking for anyone’s support. I don’t need anyone’s support. The only thing I need is an opportunity. I’ll handle the rest.”

Ali was recently sent to SmackDown in the WWE Draft. That change will officially go into effect on Friday, October 22. Ali will face his former partner Mansoor at WWE Crown Jewel on October 1.

