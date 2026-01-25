Lyra Valkyria isn’t buying the idea that Becky Lynch is nearing the end of her WWE in-ring career.

During the premiere episode of WWE: Unreal Season 2, Lynch suggested that her current deal with the company could be her last, openly reflecting on her future. “This is probably it, this is the final run. This is the final contract,” Lynch said on the show.

Lynch reportedly re-signed with WWE in January 2025, though the specific length of the new contract has not been made public.

Valkyria was asked to react to those comments during a recent interview on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, and she made it clear she’s skeptical that Lynch is actually winding things down.

“I’m just going to choose not to believe it,” Valkyria said. “I just don’t think it will be. I think things are going a little bit too well for her right now and maybe she’s just saying that because she thinks she’s going to go off and be the president or something. But no, it’s not your final contract. She’s lying.”

Valkyria also addressed the praise she received from Lynch on WWE: Unreal, calling it especially meaningful given who it came from.

“Amazing, I love that,” Valkyria said. “It means the world, especially coming from someone like her.”