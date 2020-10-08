– Below is the latest WWE Elite Squad episode with Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae and Sam Roberts. The squad returns with exclusive Mattel action figure reveals, surprise fan guests and a chance for fans’ toy photography to be featured by WWE.

– Seth Rollins is NBC Sports’ Celebrity Picker for tonight’s NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As seen in the video below, Rollins, a noted fan of Da Bears, predicts that his team will win the game 28-24, by scoring 4 touchdowns.

Who ya got #BearsvsBucs? 👀Thanks to our celebrity picker @WWERollins 🐻⬇️🔥 Don't miss all the action tonight⏰6:30- Primetime Preshow then after the game the Football Aftershow @LanceBriggs @olin_kreutz @alexbrown96 @thekapman @CoachWannstedt are ready to BEAR IT DOWN pic.twitter.com/OTiYzkxsm7 — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) October 8, 2020

