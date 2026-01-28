A WWE Hall of Fame legend may be heading back into the Royal Rumble picture.

Fans online began speculating on Wednesday after Nikki Bella was spotted in the background of an Instagram Stories post shared by Jackie Redmond (see photo below), who was traveling on a flight bound for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ahead of WWE’s Royal Rumble event.

While WWE has not officially announced Bella for the show, the timing has raised eyebrows, especially with the Women’s Royal Rumble match quickly taking shape.

Bella’s most recent WWE appearance came on the December 29 episode of Raw, where she competed in a three-way Women’s World Title match against champion Stephanie Vaquer and Raquel Rodriguez. She has not appeared on WWE programming since that night.

As of now, WWE has confirmed 15 of the 30 entrants in the Women’s Royal Rumble match. The announced participants are Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Bayley, Lyra Valkyria, Jordynne Grace, Chelsea Green, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Lash Legend, Nia Jax and Giulia.

While appearing on ESPN Get Up on Wednesday morning, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque made it clear that there will be “a lot of surprises in store” at WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh this weekend.