Fans can expect to see AJ Styles back on television soon.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that Styles is scheduled to return on Friday night’s SmackDown.

His last match was on the September 15 episode of SmackDown, where he lost to Finn Balor. Styles was taken off TV after being attacked by the Bloodline.

Previously announced for SmackDown include CM Punk returning to SmackDown, Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka, and two United States Championship number one contender’s tournament first-round matches.