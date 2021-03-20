WWE Superstar Curt Stallion is currently on the shelf with a wrist injury and will need to undergo surgery.

Stallion took to Facebook today and announced that he fractured his left wrist while training last week. He found out on Thursday of this week that he will undergo his first surgery to put plates and screws in next Wednesday.

“I’ve never had a ‘comeback’ before because I never left,” Stallion wrote. “Against the better judgement of those much wiser than myself, I’ve yet to miss a booking in my entire career because of an injury. That is until now. Last week whilst training, I fractured virtually every bone in my left wrist. With that said, I found out yesterday I will be having my first ever surgery to put in plates and screws this following Wednesday.

“I wasn’t going to say anything about this, but the information belongs to y’all just as much as it does to me. Thanks for the continued support. The best is yet to come, I promise. #TheLoneStar”

Stallion has recently appeared on WWE NXT but he usually works WWE 205 Live. He lost to NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar in a title match on the February 3 NXT episode. His last match came on the March 12 edition of 205 Live when he and Mansoor defeated The Bollywood Boyz.

Stay tuned for more on Stallion’s WWE status and return. Below is his full Facebook post:

