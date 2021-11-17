Veteran WWE Superstar The Miz recently appeared on The Today Show to promote WWE Survivor Series, and was asked about the match between RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Miz said there is real-life heat between the former friends, and was asked whether or not WWE Superstars are all friends.

“Some are friends and some aren’t,” Miz said. “Like right now, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are going to be going head to head at Survivor Series and they’re not friends anymore. They were friends like real friends and I don’t think they’re friends anymore. I haven’t talked to them in a while but I’m watching what they’re doing on SmackDown and RAW and going oh boy, this is a match you want to see.”

Miz was recently eliminated from ABC’s Dancing With The Stars, but there is no word on when he will be back, or if he will resume the feud with John Morrison.

(H/T to WrestlingInc for the quote)

